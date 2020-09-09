Marvin B. Seymour
Chillicothe - Marvin B. Seymour, 94, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.
He was born February 8, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Sherman and Ethel Barnes Seymour. On January 27, 1945, he married the former Mary Kathleen Manson who preceded him in death March 7, 2011. They spent 66 wonderful loving years together.
Marvin is survived by his son, Marvin L. (Linda) Seymour and daughters, Linda D. (James) George and Sharon S. (Glen) Elam. Also surviving are grandchildren, Greg Seymour, Mary Lynn (Bryan) Immell, Jill (Sean) Shasteen, Julie (Rich) Minshall, Ryan Elam, and Chad (Penny) George; step grandchildren, Danny (Kim Hoffman) Barker, Danelle Hughes, and Kristen (David) Stewart; great grandchildren, Lindsey (Steve) Deerwester, Nicholas (Allison) Coyle, Brianna Minshall, Lucas (Madisyn) Coyle, Ethan Minshall, Adrienne Seymour, Halee Albert, Gregory Seymour, Olivia and Sam George; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by sisters, Florence Strausbaugh, Dorothy Henkle and Garnet Fisher; brothers, William, Roy, Louie, Lloyd, Nolan, Glenn, Willard, Clyde and Conner Seymour. Marvin was the last surviving child of Sherman and Ethel.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a World War II veteran. Marvin retired from the Mead Corporation after 36 years of service where he was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731. Retirement proved to be "boring", so he began working for Nourse Chillicothe Auto Mall in 1996 where he would do pickups or deliveries of cars. He loved driving cars and did so until his illness.
Marvin was a family man who took great pride in his family. He always looked for the good in people and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed working outside mowing his yard and planting a garden and loved watching Ohio State and Nascar.
Dad/Poppy, we will always love you and cherish the good times we had together. Though our hearts are heavy, we take comfort knowing you and Mom/MaMa are watching over us from heaven.
Marvin was a member of Chillicothe Bible Church for over 30 years.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ted Alspach officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.
