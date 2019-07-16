Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Marvin C. Wisecup


1936 - 2019
Marvin C. Wisecup Obituary
Marvin C. Wisecup

Chillicothe - Marvin C. Wisecup, 82 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born December 29, 1936 in Ross County, the son of Raymond C. and Dorothy (Pollock) Wisecup. On February 25, 1962 he married W. Jeanne Lininger who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Beth (Kevin) Wise, Garner, NC and Lori Wisecup, Chillicothe; son, Marty (Mindy) Wisecup, Waynesville, OH; grandchildren, Michael Wisecup, Kristin Rapp, Megan Beasley, Mason Wisecup and Katelyn Lott; a great-granddaughter, Parker Porter; sisters, Carol (Ed) Rumer and Marilyn Salyers, all of Washington C.H., OH; an aunt, Doris Pollock, Chillicothe and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Wisecup was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Julie, Gordon and Caleb Beasley and sisters, Beverly Wisecup and Virginia Slane.

Mr. Wisecup was a 1954 graduate of Buckskin High School and was employee of Mead Paper, retiring in 2000 with 45 years of service. He attended Walnut Street U.M. Church and was a member of the Morton Road Liar's Club in South Salem and the Eagles Aerie 600, Chillicothe.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Revs. Joe Ziraldo and Kathleen Kisner officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 16, 2019
