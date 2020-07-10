Marvin "Gene" Driesbach
Chillicothe - Marvin "Gene" Driesbach, 88, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born January 20, 1932 in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Clydus Leon and Mabel Lucille (Hardy) Driesbach. On July 11, 1959, he married Lillian Griffin Driesbach, and together they shared nearly 61 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, surviving are their two children, Stuart Kirk Driesbach, of Circleville, and Dawn Helene Driesbach, of Chesapeake, VA; three grandchildren, Dylan Gene Driesbach, of Circleville, Jessica (Cory) Kerns, of Rockbridge, OH, and Jennifer (Tim) Koenig, of Buckeye Lake, OH; two great-grandchildren, Jason VanDyke, and Caroline Kerns, both of Rockbridge, OH; and one brother, Clydus "Dan" Driesbach, of Oceanside, CA.
Gene joined the United States Airforce in 1951, and honorably served for the next 22 years until his retirement in 1973.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation services will be performed. A military graveside service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
