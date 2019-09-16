Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:30 PM
Marvin Eugene "Butch" Payne


1944 - 2019
Marvin Eugene "Butch" Payne Obituary
Marvin Eugene "Butch" Payne

Chillicothe - Marvin Eugene "Butch" Payne, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:18 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born July 25, 1944, in Chillicothe to the late Major and Nan Lightle Payne. On March 18, 1966, he married the former Ruth A. Edler who survives.

Also surviving a daughter, Terry A. (Loren) Hollis, of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Amy L. Hollis; many nieces and nephews including nephews, Mike (Jane) Bane and Bill Bane, both of Chillicothe who he loved like sons; great-nephew, Bryan Bane, of Chillicothe; great-niece, Erin (Evan) Legg, of Piketon who he loved like grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Jack Dunham, of Chillicothe; life-long friend, Robert "Bob" Williams, of Chillicothe and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Bill Bane; sisters, Mary Jo Ramey and Ruth Ann Dunham.

Butch was a retired Lieutenant from RCI and was in the Army Reserves. He was a 1962 graduate of Unioto and was an avid hunter, fisherman, trap shooter, bow hunter. Butch was a fan of baseball and football, especially the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed watching his family and friends play High School Sports with his good friend Charlie Neff.

Funeral services will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Bruce Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
