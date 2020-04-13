|
|
Marvin L. George
Clarksburg - Marvin L. George, 84, of Clarksburg, died 5:55 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born October 7, 1935, in Chillicothe, to the late Pauline Cox George. On November 12, 1980, he married the former Sandra L. Greenwalt who survives.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Jayne (Wayne) Simon, of Charlotte, NC, step children, David Hall, of Clarksburg, Douglas Hall, of Galloway and Dwayne (Staci) Hall, of Grove City; 6 grandchildren; a sister, Frances Clark, of Cambridge; a brother-in-law, Bill Rheyne, Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and step father, Pauline and Harley Gray; a sister, Barbara Rheyne; and a brother, Gary George.
Marvin retired from Favret Heating and Cooling following 46 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to work with his hands.
The family wants to extend a special "thank you" to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially his nurse, Pam, for the wonderful care given to Marvin and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe with Steve Walker officiating. A celebration of his life will be held at his residence at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice 205 North Street Suite 400, Lucasville, Ohio 45648.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020