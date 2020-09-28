Marvin L. Tanner
Chillicothe - Marvin L. Tanner, 87, of Chillicothe, died 8:50 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 202 in Signature Healthcare following an extended illness.
He was born June 28, 1933, in Elmira, WV, to the late Dennis and Delphia Kendall Tanner. On July 22, 1953, he married Donna E. Tanner who died February 10, 2014.
Surviving are sons, David L. (Debra K.) Tanner, of Columbus and Dewayne M. (Jan) Tanner, of Marietta; a brother, Melvin (Mary) Tanner, of Oakland, MD and a sister, Joy (Robert) Bill, of Bridgeport, WV and a close dear family friend, Dr. Dan Colopy, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a sister, June Lewis.
Marvin served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from CSX where he worked as a Locomotive Engineer. Marvin was a was a member of the Community United Methodist Church of Hallsville and was a
former member of VFW Post 108, American Legion Post 757, and AMVETS 4.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Hallsville Cemetery with Pastor Greg Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
