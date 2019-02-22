|
|
Marvin W. Atwood, Sr.
Chillicothe - Marvin William Atwood, Sr., 78 of Bainbridge passed from this life on Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019 in OSU Medical Center, Columbus. He was born Jan. 1, 1941 in Chillicothe, the son of William and Violet L. (Malone) Atwood.
Surviving are daughters, Sharyn Knox, Tina Estep, Cathy Jean Halasz and Ashley Atwood, all of Chillicothe; sons, Cody (Daphne) Atwood, Clarksburg, Rob Landis, Trotwood, Oh, Charlie Hedrick and Marvin (Stephany) Atwood, Jr., both of Chillicothe; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Wurzbach, Bainbridge and a special cousin, Vickie Goff. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Johnda and a brother, Kevin.
Mr. Atwood was a retired employee of Mead Paper. He was a U. S. Army veteran.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dane Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in Denver Cemetery with military honors by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019