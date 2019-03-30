Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Chillicothe - Mary A. Annon, 61, of Chillicothe passed away at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born June 10, 1957, in Chillicothe to late Leslie J. and Maze E. Rutter Kepler. On July 5, 2009, she married Fred A. Annon who preceded her in death March 8, 2010.

Surviving are children, Scott Kepler, Heather (Ryan) Smith, and Sabrina (Jerry) Colter, all of Chillicothe; brothers, John and Joseph Kepler, both of Chillicothe and George Kepler, of Tennesee and a sister, Barbara Jones, of Chillicothe.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor James Wine officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
