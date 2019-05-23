Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary Alice Briggs Obituary
Mary Alice Briggs

Roxabel - Mary Alice Briggs, 80, of Roxabel, died at 9:24 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home. She was born in Roxabel on January 11, 1939, the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha Waldene Pritchard Logan. On January 23, 1960, she married Charles H. Briggs, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters;Kari Briggs Leverone of Frankfort, Janelle Briggs of Cincinnati and Jaime Valentine, five grandchildren; Jarad Leverone, Ridge Coonrod, Kira Leverone, Quintin Davidson and Triton Davidson, three great grandchildren; Malik, Janee and Alessandra, two brothers; Gene Logan of Chillicothe and Terry Logan of Roxabel. She was preceded in death by one brother; John Ragland.

Mary Alice wsa a school bus driver for Adena Schools for 38 years. For many years, she also worked for the Ross County Board of Elections. She attended the Roxabel Second Baptist Church. Mary Alice loved to read, was an Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan. She loved to follow her grandkids in their sports activities. Mary Alice was also known as the chauffeur for "the girls". The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, in EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Rob Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Briggs family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 23, 2019
