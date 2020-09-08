Mary Ann Dresbach
Chillicothe - Mary Ann Dresbach, 83 passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side. The family was able to carry out her wishes by bringing her home to the farm.
She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on December 29, 1936, to the late Earl Fuzzy Goheen and Helen E. Joslyn Goheen. On April 12 ,1954, she married the love of her life Charles W. Dresbach, Sr. who preceded her in death.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Charles W. (Vicki) Dresbach, Jr, Julie A. Dresbach, Joshua E. (Angie) Dresbach all of Chillicothe and Lori D. Moore, of Piketon; grandchildren, Derik E. (Melody) Anderson, of Ovilla Tx, Jade L. (Ben) Markl of Rogers, AR, Phillip D. (Jordyn) Rapp, of Chicago Il, Olivia (Evan Seitz) Dresbach, of Londonderry OH, Brandon (Alyssa Jenkins) Dresbach of Chillicothe; great grandchildren Elias Christopher, Shawn James and Scarlett Ann Anderson, of Ovilla TX, Declan James, Joses Benjamin, Oziah Anderson and Elon Stephen Markl, of Rogers,, AR and Kaleb Wayne Rapp, of Chicago, IL; brother-in-law Joe (Marlene) Dresbach; sister-in-law, Mary Sims Goheen and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Richard Goheen.
Mary Ann attended St. Peter Catholic School. She managed the books for her husband Charlie and son Charles as they farmed for many years.
She loved her family very much as we did her. We could not have asked for a better mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary Ann will be missed.
We would like to thank Signature Heath Care for their loving care of Mary Ann over the last four years. We would like also thank Dr. Seidensticker and Adena Hospice for helping us to get Mary Ann home to the farm for her last days. We could not have done it without their loving care.
Mary Ann has donated her body to Ohio State University. There will be no calling hours and the family will have a private memorial at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice c/o Adena Health Foundation, 272 Hospital Rd. Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com