Mary Ann Hamilton
Mary Ann Hamilton

Nipgen - Mary Ann Hamilton, 63, of Nipgen Ohio, passed away Friday, November 13th at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was surrounded by her family. She was born on December 9th, 1956 in Chillicothe Ohio, the daughter of the late Willie and Zettie Tackett. On February 14th 1974, she was united in marriage to Lee Hamilton, the love of her life and father of her four children.

Surviving are four children: Shawntina (Dave) Olaker of Greenfield, Benjamin Hamilton of Nipgen, Jeremy (Joni) Hamilton of Bainbridge, and Nathan (Shelby) Hamilton of Chillicothe. Nine loving grandchildren: Savannah Olaker, Veronica Olaker, Brittany Olaker, Sydni Ward, Brian Hamilton, Lydia Hamilton, Wesley Hamilton, Titus Hamilton, and Kylee Hamilton. Three beautiful great-grandchildren: Carter Runyon, Cali Olaker, and Rosalee Olaker. Two sisters: Ann (Guy) Hamilton of Chillicothe, and Penny Montgomery of Mansfield. Three brothers: Carlis Tackett, Ervin (Ruth) Tackett, and Grover Tackett of Omega.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers: Dewey Tackett, Billy Tackett, and Robert "Bobby" Tackett, and one sister: Rebel Havens.

Mary was a homemaker, a volunteer in her community, and a woman of many hobbies including quilting, gardening, and organizing church events for her church, Spargursville CCCU. Her love and devotion for her church was widely known to all who knew and loved her.

Her love and compassion will live on through her surviving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her legacy shall live on through them, as they continue to spread the love and light that she brought into this world.

Mary will always be remembered for her random acts of kindness, her devotion to her family, and her kind and loving soul.

To honor Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or visitation.

The family asks that Mary is remembered with a smile, and for her generosity and her pure heart of gold.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Mary's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
