Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Wake
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
285 W. Water St.
Chillicothe, OH
Resources
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Ann Picciano, 89, of Chillicothe, died 4:58 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

She was born February 8, 1930 in Eaton, OH to the late Edmond K. and Edith Steck Dye. On August 23, 1952 she married Ercolo Picciano, who survives. Also surviving are her four children, Lucinda (Jeffrey) Hutman, Schaumburg, IL, Dean (Suzie) Picciano, Lindenhurst, NY, Anita (Michael) Surran, and Victor (Susan) Picciano, both of Chillicothe; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Filomena (Lou) Spronz; Wickliffe, OH.

Mrs. Picciano taught in the Zane Trace School District, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Ross Co. Historical Society. She was active in the Girl Scouts and an avid vegetable gardener.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Peter Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Monday, June 3, 2019, Rev. Thomas Herge, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call 2-4 pm Sunday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a wake service will be held at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church, 285 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 31, 2019
More Information
