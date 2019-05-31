|
|
Mary Ann Picciano
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Ann Picciano, 89, of Chillicothe, died 4:58 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
She was born February 8, 1930 in Eaton, OH to the late Edmond K. and Edith Steck Dye. On August 23, 1952 she married Ercolo Picciano, who survives. Also surviving are her four children, Lucinda (Jeffrey) Hutman, Schaumburg, IL, Dean (Suzie) Picciano, Lindenhurst, NY, Anita (Michael) Surran, and Victor (Susan) Picciano, both of Chillicothe; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Filomena (Lou) Spronz; Wickliffe, OH.
Mrs. Picciano taught in the Zane Trace School District, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Ross Co. Historical Society. She was active in the Girl Scouts and an avid vegetable gardener.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Peter Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Monday, June 3, 2019, Rev. Thomas Herge, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call 2-4 pm Sunday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a wake service will be held at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church, 285 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 31, 2019