Mary Anna Johnson
Chillicothe - Mary Anna Johnson, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
She was born July 15, 1942, in Ross County to the late Gilbert B. and Anna Marie Maddy Malone. On June 17, 1971, she married William A. Johnson, Jr. who preceded her in death March 13, 2001.
Surviving are a daughter with whom she lived, Amy (William) Mason, of Chillicothe; a son, William (Joan) Johnson III, of Peebles' grandchildren, Tabitha, Brian, Anna, Brittani and Chasity Mason; a sister-in-law, Abby Malone, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by sisters, Osie Deal, Ruth Keyser, Martha Koon and Helen England; brothers, Joseph and David Malone and twin brother, Luther Malone; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Deloris and William Johnson Sr.
Mary was a retired teacher and a member of Mt. Tabor Community Christian Church and Cornerstone Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Rick Hartley and Pastor John Rhinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours.
