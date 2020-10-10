Mary C. Morris
Chillicothe - Mary C. Morris, 81, of Chillicothe, died 11:50 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born April 2, 1939, in Jackson County, Ohio to the late Jobie and Grace Ballard Calhoun. On August 23, 1958, she married Donald E. Morris who survives. Together, they shared 62 years of marriage.
Also surviving are a son, Mark (Robin) Morris, of Springfield; a daughter, Jodie Augustine, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Colleen (David) Mollema, of Pataskala, Brandon (Chasidy) Morris, of Wisconsin, Lindsey (Angelo) Delledonne, of Springfield, Zachary (Denise) Augustine, of Indiana, Allie Augustine, of Chillicothe; 10 great grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Jane Ramey, of Ashville. She was predeceased by her infant twin sister, Margaret and a son-in-law, Bill Augustine.
Mary was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church where she had served on the Stephen's Ministry Team. Mary was the owner and operator of the Flair Beauty Salon until 1996. She had also worked at Frontier Community for 18 years. Mary was a 40-year member of the O.E.S. Chapter 419, Chillicothe and was a lifetime member of the Clarksburg Grange. She, along with her "true love", loved to travel. They had been to all 50 states, 23 countries in Europe and to most of Canada.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
3229 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Adena Hospice 2077 Western Avenue Chillicothe, OH 45601.
