1/1
Mary C. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Morris

Chillicothe - Mary C. Morris, 81, of Chillicothe, died 11:50 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born April 2, 1939, in Jackson County, Ohio to the late Jobie and Grace Ballard Calhoun. On August 23, 1958, she married Donald E. Morris who survives. Together, they shared 62 years of marriage.

Also surviving are a son, Mark (Robin) Morris, of Springfield; a daughter, Jodie Augustine, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Colleen (David) Mollema, of Pataskala, Brandon (Chasidy) Morris, of Wisconsin, Lindsey (Angelo) Delledonne, of Springfield, Zachary (Denise) Augustine, of Indiana, Allie Augustine, of Chillicothe; 10 great grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Jane Ramey, of Ashville. She was predeceased by her infant twin sister, Margaret and a son-in-law, Bill Augustine.

Mary was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church where she had served on the Stephen's Ministry Team. Mary was the owner and operator of the Flair Beauty Salon until 1996. She had also worked at Frontier Community for 18 years. Mary was a 40-year member of the O.E.S. Chapter 419, Chillicothe and was a lifetime member of the Clarksburg Grange. She, along with her "true love", loved to travel. They had been to all 50 states, 23 countries in Europe and to most of Canada.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children 3229 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Adena Hospice 2077 Western Avenue Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign her online register and watch her memorial video at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved