Mary Catherine "Kate" Butler
Chillicothe - Mary Catherine "Kate" Butler, 96, of Chillicothe, passed away at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Traditions of Chillicothe. Kate was born on Saturday, November 24, 1923 in Ross County, a daughter of the late John Henry and Alpha Rebecca Detty Haynes. She married Darrell Kinnamon in 1945 and he died in 1960. In 1975, she married Robert Butler and he died in 1999.
She is survived by her two children, Cathy (Tom) Stafford and Chauncey Kinnamon both of Chillicothe, six grandchildren, Andy (Courtney) Caplinger, Alpha R. Stevens, Mari Rearly, Tammy (Kevin) Moore, Andy Miner all of Ross County, Betsy Kinnamon of Washington C.H., fifteen great-grandchildren, Austin, Jordan and Raylee Sue Caplinger, Carson, Noah and Liam Rearly, Cade and Caelan Miner, Avery Moore, Brianna and Christian Keaton, Draley Brown, Tanner and Wesley Nusser all of Ross County, Stone DuBois of Washington C.H., three sisters, Martha McCollister and Betty Estep of Frankfort, Phoebe Kuskwiski of Lebanon, TN, one sister-in-law, Betty Haynes of Washington C.H. and her special friend, Betty Landrum of Chillicothe. She is preceded in death by a son, John Kinnamon, an infant brother and sister, Joseph and Josephine Haynes, two brothers, John Albert and Robert Gerald Haynes, two brothers-in-law, Kenneth McCollister and Lawrence Estep, one sister-in-law, Ann Haynes.
Kate was a graduate of Clarksburg High School. She worked in Nursing Services at the Chillicothe Veternas Hospital and retired following twenty two years of service. She later worked at Westmoreland Place in Chillicothe for eighteen years. Kate was a member of the Adena Road Church of Christ. She was a hard worker, she loved her family, beat cancer and lived with diabetes. She was tough as nails. A special thanks to the good folks at Traditions who took excellent care of her.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Jon Creamer officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Darrell in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends and family can visit with Kate's family on Wednesday, at the funeral home, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who wish to sign her online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020