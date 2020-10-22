1/1
Mary E. Hawthorne
Mary E. Hawthorne

Chillicothe - Mary E. Childers Hawthorne, 68, of Chillicothe, died 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center East following a brief illness.

She was born January 12, 1952, in Louisa, KY, to the late Ralph Sr. and Carrie Bell Childers.

Surviving are sons, Frankie Gilliam, of Chillicothe and Tracy Gilliam, of Huntington, WV; grandchildren, Max Gilliam, Brittney Gilliam, Tyler Gilliam, Chasity (Todd) Griess, Charity Gilliam, Jaiden Riley Gilliam and Jase Allen Gilliam; 4 great grandchildren; a brother, Ralph Childers Jr.; former husband, James Hawthorne, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Willard Gilliam; brothers, John, Clarence, Steve and Joe Childers; and sisters, Bonnie Murphy, Rosie Savage and Marie Jordan.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Greg Trent officiating. Burial will follow in Pike Run Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Monday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
