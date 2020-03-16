|
Mary E. Yates
Kingston - Mary E. Yates, 75, of Kingston, Ohio, died 12:02 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
She was born September 7, 1944, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Donald and Violet Crishbaum Mallow. On June 29, 1974, she married Howard E. "Buck" Yates who survives.
Also surviving are children, Janie (Dave) Palmer and Bill (Tammy) Yates, both of Kingston and Howard (Beth) Yates and Ed (Sheila) Yates, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Keith (Lacie) Yates, Stephanie (Zach) Daulton, Hollie Engelman, Kory (Ashley) Yates, Zack Yates, Josh Yates, Krysta Yates, Kirsti Yates and Kirk Yates; great grandchildren, Blain Yates, Jonah Yates, Jace Fraley, Micah Yates, Hosanna Yates, Levi Daulton and Judah Daulton; several nieces and nephews including Jackie and Russell Graves, Tiffany Graves and Jackie Jo Duenes; and many cousins including Mike and Phyllis Pence. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers.
Mary was a member of Centerpoint Church and had attended numerous other local churches. She retired from WearEver Aluminum where she had worked for many years.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Christopher VanBuskirk and Pastor Obadiah Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020