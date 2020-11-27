Mary Elaine Scott
Chillicothe - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Mary Elaine Brockmeyer Scott on Thursday, 11-26-2020.
She was born on November 6,1933 to John and Merle Brockmeyer and grew up on East Water Street along with her sisters Joan (Jack Hoylman), Anne (Fred Bishop) and brother John (Kay). She was raised in the St. Mary's Parish, attending elementary school there and graduating from Catholic Central High School. Then she was off to the University of Dayton and St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. She was a proud Golden Flyer supporting their teams religiously. Following graduation, she worked as a nurse in the Chillicothe Hospital System while they changed and grew. She retired as an occupational health nurse at Kenworth.
1955 was an important year for our mom. She graduated from U of D, and married our dad, David T. Scott or Scottie as he was better known. Six children soon followed, Cynthia (James Volpe), David, Steven, Paul, Tess (Tom Burke) and Amy (Marcus Bost). Sadly our brother Christopher was born an angel. Growing up was a boisterous time in North Fork Village with our pack of roving friends and cousins.
Eleven grandchildren followed, the Green girls Jill (Joshua Nelson), Laine (David Fishel) and Chelsea, the Scott's, Lindsey (Derek Robbins), Molly and Cory, Jonathan (Kelsey) Burke and the Bost Bunch, Michael (Emily), Spencer, Fletcher and Mary Elizabeth. At last count there were nineteen great grandchildren and mom could proudly tell you about each and every one of them.
Passing before her were our father, Tess and Steve, Bo's wife Jacklyn, her parents, Aunt Jody and Uncle Jack and our Uncle Johnny. Our father's parents Merrill and Marian Scott and sister Barbara Beoddy and her husband John also predeceased her.
In this time of pandemic, mom was safely and compassionately taken care of by the staff of Liberty Village and we thank them for that.
Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Timothy M Hayes, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
