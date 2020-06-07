Mary Elizabeth Newland
Knockemstiff - Mary Elizabeth Newland 87 formerly of Knockemstiff passed from this life Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe. She was born August 30, 1932 in Chillicothe the daughter of the late Albert and Cecil Marie (Graves) Detty.
She is survived by her children Brenda (Kerry) Stewart, Elizabeth Marie Newland, Dwight Albert (Nancy) Newland, Steven Patrick (Carrie) Newland and Sandra Jean Cottrill; sister Vivian Hill; brothers Neil (Sonya), Norman and Howard Detty; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by 3 sisters Pauline, Martha and Veda and 5 brothers Ronald, Frank, Clifford, John and Albert Jr.
Mary was owner and operator of Hap's Bar in Knockemstiff for many years. She also enjoyed playing Bingo. Mary was a very loving and kind person who was known by many in southern Ohio.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Twin Township Cemetery with Rich Cottrill officiating. No calling hours will be observed.
The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.