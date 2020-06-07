Mary Elizabeth Newland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Newland

Knockemstiff - Mary Elizabeth Newland 87 formerly of Knockemstiff passed from this life Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe. She was born August 30, 1932 in Chillicothe the daughter of the late Albert and Cecil Marie (Graves) Detty.

She is survived by her children Brenda (Kerry) Stewart, Elizabeth Marie Newland, Dwight Albert (Nancy) Newland, Steven Patrick (Carrie) Newland and Sandra Jean Cottrill; sister Vivian Hill; brothers Neil (Sonya), Norman and Howard Detty; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by 3 sisters Pauline, Martha and Veda and 5 brothers Ronald, Frank, Clifford, John and Albert Jr.

Mary was owner and operator of Hap's Bar in Knockemstiff for many years. She also enjoyed playing Bingo. Mary was a very loving and kind person who was known by many in southern Ohio.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Twin Township Cemetery with Rich Cottrill officiating. No calling hours will be observed.

The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved