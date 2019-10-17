|
|
Mary Ellen Hurless
Piketon - Mary Ellen Hurless, 97, of Smokey Hollow Road, Piketon, passed 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Pavilion at Piketon Nursing Home surrounded by her loving children.
Mary Ellen was born October 20, 1921 in Ross County, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Ellsworth Lindsay and Ruth Marie (Hester) Lindsay. On February 17, 1941 Mary Ellen was united in marriage to A. Fred Hurless, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a son, Garry Hurless and wife Carolyn of Piketon, two daughters, Pamela Leslie and husband Oren of Piketon and Candy Bowser and husband Dan of Pomona Park, Florida, special friends, Jeane Freese and Darrell Gragg, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Ron Hurless, and two grandsons, Ronnie Bill Hurless and Ed Locke.
Mary Ellen was a homemaker and retired Kmart employee. She attended Bethel Church of Christ in Christian Union, Piketon, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Cortney Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019