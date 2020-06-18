Mary Ellen Kinnison
Waverly - Mary Ellen "Marti" Kinnison, 64, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
She was born September 27, 1955, in Chillicothe, daughter of the late Charles L. and Ellen Jane (Price) Woods. On May 4, 1985, she married Gary Wayne Kinnison, and together they shared nearly 30 years of marriage before his passing March 27, 2015.
Surviving are their two daughters, Andrea (Daniel) Fyffe, and Sara Kinnison; her grandchildren, Sierra (Stephen), Brady (Crystal), Nate, Madyson , Greg, Haylie, Baylee, and Preston; great-grandchildren, Austin, Isabella, Peyton, Serenity, and Nova; her siblings, Katherine "Kitty" Woods, and Joseph A. (Tina) Woods; a nephew, Chancey (Christina) Woods; her great-nephew, Charlie; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles L. Woods, Jr.
Marti was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She also loved to gamble and play bingo.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Friday from 4:00pm-8:00pm.
Current COVID-19 protocol requires masks to be worn for the funeral service and visitation. Social distancing practices will be in place. A maximum of 50 people will be permitted in the chapel at one time for both the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Haller Funeral Home in her honor.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.