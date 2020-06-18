Mary Ellen Kinnison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Kinnison

Waverly - Mary Ellen "Marti" Kinnison, 64, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

She was born September 27, 1955, in Chillicothe, daughter of the late Charles L. and Ellen Jane (Price) Woods. On May 4, 1985, she married Gary Wayne Kinnison, and together they shared nearly 30 years of marriage before his passing March 27, 2015.

Surviving are their two daughters, Andrea (Daniel) Fyffe, and Sara Kinnison; her grandchildren, Sierra (Stephen), Brady (Crystal), Nate, Madyson , Greg, Haylie, Baylee, and Preston; great-grandchildren, Austin, Isabella, Peyton, Serenity, and Nova; her siblings, Katherine "Kitty" Woods, and Joseph A. (Tina) Woods; a nephew, Chancey (Christina) Woods; her great-nephew, Charlie; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles L. Woods, Jr.

Marti was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She also loved to gamble and play bingo.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Friday from 4:00pm-8:00pm.

Current COVID-19 protocol requires masks to be worn for the funeral service and visitation. Social distancing practices will be in place. A maximum of 50 people will be permitted in the chapel at one time for both the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Haller Funeral Home in her honor.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved