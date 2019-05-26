|
|
Mary Ellen Roll
Chillicothe - Mary Ellen Roll, 90, of Chillicothe, died 8:51 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born November 22, 1928, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Stanley and Chloe Parker McCollister. On July 1, 1950, she married Paul Roll who died February 28, 1975.
Surviving are nephews, Larry (Wanda) Free, of Frankfort, John (Gina) McCollister, of Chillicothe, Roger (Pam) Free, of Frankfort and Steve (Rhonda) Marsh, of Chico, CA; nieces, Cathy Adkins, of Chilco, CA and Nancy (Tim) Weiderman, of Chillicothe; several great nieces and great nephews; numerous great great nieces and great great nephews; and many close friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Bernard and Ferrel McCollister; sisters, Mildred Jean Free and Joan Marsh; a nephew, Thomas Free; a niece, Vicky Jean Free; and a great niece, Becky Free.
Mary Ellen worked at the US Shoe Corporation for 38 years and several years at Brookside Church where she was also a member.
At her request, a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Pastor Jack Norman and Dr. Ralph Hux officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In keeping with her wishes, memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Church 2215 Egypt Pike Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 26, 2019