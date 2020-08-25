Mary Frances Reynolds
Chillicothe - Mary Frances "Fran" Reynolds, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away 9:05 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 in Signature Health Care Center unexpectedly.
She was born May 31, 1941, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late James and Mary Lee Black Jernigan. On October 19, 1963 she married James L. Reynolds who survives.
Also surviving are children, Dean L. (Debbie) Reynolds, of Chillicothe and Lisa Marie (David) Baker, of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) Ward, Logan (Halee) Reynolds, Mary Ellen (Nick) Hooks, and Megan (Jeff) Strausbaugh; four great- grandchildren; brothers, Joe Frank (Patsy) Jernigan and William Jernigan; sisters, Gale Lewis and Dorothy Perkins, all of Murfreesboro, TN. She was predeceased by sister, Elizabeth Jernigan.
Fran worked 30 years for the Social Security Office and was a former member of the Walnut Street United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Matt Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.
