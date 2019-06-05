|
Mary Freda
Chillicothe - Mary Freda, 69, of Chillicothe, died 1:05 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.
She was born May 22, 1950, in Chillicothe, to the late John and Garnet Maughmer Murray.
Surviving are children, Michelle Freda, of Chillicothe and Marshal Freda, of Columbus; husband, Michael M. Freda, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Justine Freda Moore, Laurel Freda and Callen Freda; brothers, Jan (Eileen) Murray, of Chicago, IL, Robert (Ellen) Murray, of Davie, FL and Daniel Murray, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Paul Murray.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Lawrence L. Hummer officiating. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Chillicothe. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 5, 2019