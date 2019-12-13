|
|
Mary Goodman McCorkle
Chillicothe - Mary Goodman McCorkle, 83, of Chillicothe went home to be her Lord and Savior 2:38 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born on May 18, 1936 in Chillicothe to the late Kenneth and Frances Goodman.
Surviving are two sons, Ken (Trena) McCorkle and Kevin (Becky) McCorkle; grandson, David McCorkle, of IL; two granddaughters, Rachel (Aaron) Reed and Abby McCorkle; a great-grandson, Scott Reed and great-grandson, Theodore McCorkle to arrive in February; a sister, Sally Leach, of Westerville. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Goodman and a brother, Jerry Goodman.
\Mary attended Ohio University-Chillicothe and Ohio State University. She previously worked as a staff accountant for 23 years at a CPA firm in Chillicothe and then retired from McCorkle Electric, Inc in Hilliard, Ohio where she worked as office manager for 12 years. She was a member of Faith Chapel Church where she served as treasurer for 16 years and was a hospice volunteer. Mary served on the Diabetic Board at Adena Regional Hospital for several years and enjoyed reading, crafts, and being with her family.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Chapel Church, 12913 Pleasant Valley Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019