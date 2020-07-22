My aunt Mary was my mom’s dear friend. They each lived for their children, yet made time for sewing, parties, family chores and friends. Mary was a strong woman with strong beliefs and convictions. She expected her children to do well in life, to pursue education and be loyal to the family and they are.

I loved hot days at the CCC pool with our mothers watching us and enjoying their friends.

We all went to Grandmother’s house for Christmas and in the summer, a backyard picnic. We joined all the McKells and Sproats at the Club for Easter.

I loved her and love Uncle Joe and all her kids! I’m happy that Terry, Cyrus and I got to have a little party last summer when I was in town.

I’m proud to be Aunt Mary’s niece. May God bless her and her loving family.

Mary Lee McKell

Family