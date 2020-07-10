Mary Jane Hatmaker
Chillicothe - Mary Jane (Cartwright) Hatmaker, died in peace on Thursday night July 9, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1931 to Ruby and Everett Cartwright. She married Harry M. Hatmaker, who preceded her in death.
She had a passion for life. She persevered through high school at a time when young women of her time and circumstance, most often quit school to help at home and support the family. She was also a first rate jitterbugger in her day. During the course of her life, she roamed the country and the world, but her heart was always centered on her home of Chillicothe.
Her attachment to Chillicothe was rooted in her love for her mom and dad; 7 sisters and brothers and their families; her beloved husband and his family; her son; daughter-in-law; her grandson; her granddaughter; and her special great-grandson, Owen. Of all the things she did this love was her favorite thing.
In keeping with her wishes, her funeral will consist of a private graveside service in Grandview Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, her family knows that she would much rather that you consider donating your time and money to help fight the suffering caused by Alzheimer's Disease.
In lieu of flowers, her family knows that she would much rather that you consider donating your time and money to help fight the suffering caused by Alzheimer's Disease.
