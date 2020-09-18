Mary Jane Trainer
Chillicothe - Mary Jane Trainer, 80, of Chillicothe, died at 8:27am September 16, in her home following a brief illness.
She was born August 1, 1940, in Ross County, to the late Harley D. and Mary O. (Waller) Weir. On June 21, 1959, she married John W. Trainer, who preceded her in death June 29, 2018.
She is survived by her two sons, Brad Allen (Carma) Trainer, of Chillicothe; Ron Douglas (Pamela) Trainer, of Centerville; three grandchildren: Joshua Trainer, Stacey (Cassidy) Stephens and Shayna Trainer; two step-grandchildren: Dawn (Jim) Swayne and Heather (Gary) Rose; nine great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren; her brother Eugene Wheeler, of Chillicothe; and her sister Karen Ann Williams, of California.
Jane was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church, where she had previously served as church secretary. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1958, and worked in food service for Kenworth Truck Co. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Greg Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5-8pm at the funeral home. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com