1/1
Mary Jo Crosby
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Crosby

Kingston - Mary Jo Crosby, 63, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born February 17, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Betty (Cluff) Gutheil. On February 27, 1975 she married Lloyd C. Crosby, and together they shared over 45 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip (Heather) Crosby; her four grandchildren, Madilynn (fiancé Eric Grubb) Crosby, Samuel Crosby, Jack Crosby, and Chase Crosby; her great-granddaughter, Braelyn Grubb; her siblings, Carol (Keith) Casey, Judy Gutheil, Susan Wendt, Sally Henson, and Rose (Art) Persinger; her best friend, Barbara Stephens; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Richard A. Gutheil, and John Gutheil.

Mary was a postal worker for the United States Post Office and served the Ross County area for over 30 years. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church in Kingston. In her free time, she enjoyed going shopping and looking for great bargains. She also loved traveling with her husband Lloyd, where they enjoyed taking trips to Hawaii and out west. She was beloved by all who met her. She had a ministry of kindness and tried to make everyone she met feel loved. She would often purchase gifts or say kind words to many she encountered in her daily life. Her life represented the unconditional love of Jesus. Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her family is comforted by the fact she is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and that one day they will see her again in the eternal glory of Heaven.

The family will plan a memorial service and announce it at a future date.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved