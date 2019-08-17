Services
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Mary Glandon
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Mary Jo Glandon


1947 - 2019
Mary Jo Glandon Obituary
Mary Jo Glandon

Londonderry - Mary Jo Glandon, 72, of Londonderry, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born June 17, 1947 in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late John Ray and Dorothy Ilene Grandstaff Stafford. Mary Jo was married for 49 years to Rodger Dean Glandon, who survives.

Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Jody Remy; son, Jim (Vicki) Park; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Rodger "Skeeter" Glandon and Jeff "Elmy" Park and sister, Starr "Puddy" Stafford.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Don Olley officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary Jo Glandon to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
