Mary Joan Cochran Stout
1929 - 2020
Mary Joan Cochran Stout

The Villages - Mary Joan Cochran Stout, 90, passed away at a local hospital on July 15, 2020.

She was born in Columbus , OH on July 29, 1929 and grew up in Chillicothe, OH, the oldest of six children. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1947 and went to work at Mead Paper Corporation. Joan married Dale Stout in 1948 and had two daughters. The family moved to Tallahassee, FL in 1960 where Joan had a rewarding career at Centel Telephone Company from 1966 until her retirement in 1993. In 2019 she moved to central Florida to be near her daughter.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Janet Stout Holley of The Villages, Fl.; grandson Ryan Holley (Racheal Goodwin) of Pensacola, Fl.; granddaughter Tara McLanahan of Tallahassee; great grandchildren, Tyler and Corey McLanahan of Tallahassee; Kenneth, Wyatt, and Bennett Holley of Pensacola; sister Sallie Serrott of Chillicothe; sisters-in-law Margie Frump of Chillicothe and Bobbie Cochran of Baton Rouge, LA.

Joan was predeceased by her parents Harry Milton Cochran and Mary Jane Schwartz Cochran; daughter, Sharon Stout Taylor; sister Jean Carson; brothers Donnie Cochran, Richard Cochran, and Jim Cochran.

Joan was a lifelong bridge player and avid FSU football and baseball fan. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and well loved by family and friends. Joan was a kind and generous person who was known to be a wonderful listener. She was the center of her family and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held in Tallahassee at a later date.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
