Mary Katherine "Mary K." Damron
Chillicothe - Mary Katherine "Mary K." Damron passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center following a recent fall. She was 89 years old. Mary K. was born on March 4, 1930. She was preceded in death by husband of 41 years, William Brown Damron; son, William (Bill) Mayo Damron; sister, Margaret Spradlin; and parents, Regina Mayo Roberts and Dick Mayo.
Mary is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Darrel Shanks; his children, John, Tom, and Melodie; her niece, Lida Spradlin, first cousin, Ruthie Goebel; her son, James Richard (Dick) Damron, and wife, Adawn Damron; daughter, Regina Prewett Hayden, and husband, Dana Hayden; five grandchildren, Daniel (Dan) Prewett, and wife, Theresa, Kelly Ann Mowery-Davis, and husband, Bruce, Sara Christine Prewett, Amanda Rae Kinnamon, and husband, Casey, as well as Brian Damron, and his wife, Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, William Prewett, Madeleine Prewett, Daniel Prewett, Brielle Kinnamon, Mya Kinnamon, Hudson Damron, Jacob Davis, Evie Davis and Lily Davis.
Mary K. grew up in Prestonburg, KY where she enjoyed a large extended family. After marrying Bill Damron and giving birth to two sons, her husband's coaching career led to a life in Ohio and the birth of a daughter. Mary K. has formed lifelong friendships in Lucasville, Greenfield, and Kingston, Ohio, She was a member of the United Methodist Church and Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Kingston. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Kingston Garden Club, American Legion, VFW, and AMVETS.
Mary K. was well known for her love of family, church, cooking for others, dancing, and, last but not least, her friendship garden. Flowers in Mary K's garden have come from and gone to friends and family in numerous states.
Mary, with the support of husband, Darrell, son Dick, as well as the love and support of a large caring family and church, was able to live her last years in the home and garden she loved so much. Mary always loved a Barry Bennett sermon and enjoyed her last visits with Rev. Bennett at the hospital.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. A memorial service will follow on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. In keeping with Mary's wishes, she will be cremated under the direction of HILL FUNERAL HOME. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of the Adena Regional Medical Center. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the (740 Commerce Dr Suite B Perrysburg, Ohio 43551). Condolences can be made on Mary's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019