Mary Kathryn (Roll) Rigsby
Mary Kathryn (Roll) Rigsby

Kingston - Mary Kathryn (Roll) Rigsby, 85, of Kingston, entered into Heaven on September 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 18, 1935, in Stoutsville, the daughter of the late Howard W. and Cora (VanFossan) Roll. On April 9, 1960, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Edgar Charles Rigsby, who preceded her in death on April 17, 2012.

Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Tammy (Michael) VanBuskirk, of Kingston; grandchildren, Eddie (Rebekah) VanBuskirk, of Xenia, and Carmen VanBuskirk, of Kingston; great-grandchildren, Eli, Ezekiel, Alexis and Amberly VanBuskirk, of Xenia; sisters-in-law, Mary (Haden) Rigsby, Katie (Mike) Brown, and Francis (Art) Founds; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Roll; sister, Myrtle Mae Fausnaugh; brother and sisters-in-law, Judy (Earl) Roll, Harry (Myrtle Mae) Fausnaugh, Ver and Grady Hitchcock, Emmy and Manford Williams,

Flossie and Haden Fiffe, Lonzie and Kathlyn Rigsby, Winford and Alice Rigsby, Ranzie (Haden) Rigsby, Mike Brown, Clara Rigsby, Beecher Rigsby, and Robert Rigsby. The family gives special thanks to Dave, Suzanne, Samantha and Adam Grizzell, Jacklyn and Joey Alexander, Jack and Kathy Edler, and Kim Buchanan. May everyone be as blessed with neighbors and friends like you. Also to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.

Mary retired from General Electric, of Circleville, after 38 years of service. She raised sheep and sold 4-H lambs for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening, baking, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family.

Private funeral services will take place at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Greg Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to Heartland Hospice or The Ross County Animal Shelter. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Mary's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
