Mary Kohn
Chillicothe - Mary Deloris Kohn, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away early Friday morning, April 17, 2020 at Hopeton Village, following an extended illness.
She was born July 19, 1935 in Chillicothe, daughter of the late Elijah and Roberta (Chandler) Kohn.
Surviving are her children, Cindy (Keith Lisk) Hamer, of Chillicothe, Teresa (Guy) Welsh, also of Chillicothe, and Christopher Seymour, of Florida; her grandchildren, Kelly Hamer, Carey (Rosie) Welsh, and Scott (Jes) Welsh; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Nick) Beasley, Kaden Withrow, and William Welsh; and her great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Beasley, and Jace Beasley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Letsche, and two siblings, Clyde Kohn and Jean Graves.
Mary was proud to have worked for the Crisis Center in Chillicothe for many years. She was a member of Hopeton Village Church, and the prior President of the Resident Council at Hopeton.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions can be made to the Crisis Center in her honor.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneraIHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020