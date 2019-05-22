Services
Mary L. Hardesty Obituary
Mary L. Hardesty

Ashland - Mary L. Hardesty, 91, of Ashland, formerly of Chillicothe, died 5:45 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Ashland, following an extended illness.

She was born November 20, 1927 in Ross County to the late Forest A. and Pauline K. Like Graves.

Surviving are children, Mary Ann (Keith) Malone, of Utica, Steve (Linda) Hardesty, of Chicago, IL, Sharon (Chris) Meyer, of Ashland and Rhonda Hardesty, of Chillicothe; 15 grandchildren including a special granddaughter, Carrie Ashton; 25 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; a sister Phyllis J. White, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Bruce Hardesty; sisters, Pat Estep and Loretta Mingus; brothers, Bill Graves and Forest Graves, Jr.

Mary was a member of the Sunrush Church of Christ. She was a retired Home Health Aide.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Sunrush Church of Christ with her grandson Minister Keith Malone officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 22, 2019
