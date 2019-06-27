|
Mary L. Strouth
Chillicothe - Mary L. Strouth, 78 of Chillicothe unexpectedly passed from this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 4, 1940 in Wapakoneta, Ohio, the daughter of James Allen and Lenora June (Billger) Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Harold E. Mason, Harry Withrow and Arthur P. Strouth.
Surviving are her daughter, Koneta Estel, Chillicothe; a son, George J. (Cheryl Wallace) Strouth, Chillicothe; 7 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cecelia A. (Dave) Pence, Chillicothe and a niece and a nephew.
Mary was a former employee of Petland and Anchor Hocking Glass and was retired from Walmart. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnessess and had a talent for sewing and crafts.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. Calling hours will not be observed.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 27, 2019