Mary Lou Dearth
McArthur - Mary Lou Dearth, 88 of McArthur passed from this life on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born Sept. 18, 1931 in Vinton County, the daughter of Sanford Bundy and Gertrude L. (Davis) Perry. On Feb. 14, 1954 she married Lincoln E. Dearth and together they shared 66 years together.
Surviving are daughters, Debra L. (Terry) Palmer, Chillicothe, Cheryl A. (Roger) Ritton, Bremen and Cynthia L. (Alan) Pekkanen, Houston, TX; a son, George Bruce Dearth, McArthur; grandchildren, Andrew (T.J.) Palmer, Jonathan (Kimberly) Palmer, Allison (Matt) Morgan, Kyle Pekkanen and Alex Ritton; great-grandchildren, Cameron Palmer and Luke Morgan; brothers, Phillip Perry, Columbus and Paul (Jeanne) Perry, Beverly, OH and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, sisters, Essie Lash and Margaret Sanders and a brother, Roger Perry.
Mary Lou was a retired secretary with the Vinton County Public Schools in Zaleski. She was a Past President and active member of the Vinton County Band Boosters and was an active member of the Ohio Rural Letter Carriers Association Ladies Auxiliary. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in the McArthur United Methodist Church with Revs. Randy Hardman and Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Monday. The family request that those attending observe social distancing and please wear a face mask. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice
