Mary Lou Thompson
Mary Lou Thompson

Chillicothe - Mary Lou Thompson, 78, of Chillicothe, died 3:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence following a short illness.

She was born August 22, 1941, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Willard Franklin "Bob" and Flora Marie "Dutch" Jewell Dillon.

Surviving are a daughter, Karla Hanson, of Chillicothe and several other extended family members. She was predeceased by husbands, Carl Frank Hanson, David Zimpfer and Bernard Thompson and an infant brother, Willard Dillon.

Mary Lou was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Huntington High School and Ohio University where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education. Mary Lou was a member of AAUW and loved to travel and play bridge. She retired from RCI where she had worked as a teacher.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Monday, June 8, 2020 in Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Pairan officiating. You will be required to wear a mask, which will be provided if you do not have one, and we also ask that you observe social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
