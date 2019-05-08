|
|
Mary Louise (Hall) Roberts, 83 of West Chester, Ohio passed from this life following an extended illness on May 5, 2019. She was born March 30,1936 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the only daughter of Dallas Hall, Sr. and Clara (Kelstadt) Hall. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon L. (Roberts) Hull and son-in-law Arthur Hull. Also surviving are Kayla M. Hull, Grandaughter, and Ryan R. Hull, grandson, his wife Nicole Hull, 2 Great-grandchildren, Siehenna, great granddaughter, and Raider Hull, great grandson, brothers, Dallas Hall, Jr., Yuma, AZ and Dean (Cookie) Hall, Reno, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David Hall and Jerry Hall. Mary was an Entrepreneur of her own gift shop in Laguna Beach, CA, an avid baseball fan of the California Angels and Cincinnati Reds. She also loved to knit, crochet and paint. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1 PM until time of funeral service at 2:30 PM.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 8, 2019