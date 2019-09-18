Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary M. Payne


1937 - 2019
Mary M. Payne Obituary
Mary M Payne

Chillicothe - Mary M. Payne, 82, of Chillicothe, died 2:06 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer for 30 years.

She was born March 27, 1937, in Ross County, to the late James "Oscar" and Lillian Smith Barnhart. On August 7,1954, she married William A. "Bill" Payne Sr. who survives.

Also surviving are sons William A. "Bill" Payne Jr., of Marion and Douglas (Scarlett) Payne, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Terri (Danny Cordero) Payne, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Bryan (Sierra) Payne, of Frankfort, William (Kayla Miller) Collier, of Cardington, OH and Matthew (Aubrey Starr) Collier, of Columbus; a great grandson, Dean Payne; brothers, Bill (Brenda) Barnhart, of Chillicothe and Dave (Nayoma) Barnhart, of Columbus; a sister, Vivian (Herb) Rider, of Xenia; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son, Richard E. Payne; a sister; and 3 brothers.

Mary graduated from Chillicothe High School. She was the co-owner and operator of the former Payne's Sundry Store in Clarksburg. Mary was a volunteer in the Gift Shop at the Adena Regional Medical Center for 19 years.

Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time or traveling with friends and beloved family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain John Karlson officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the 5555 Frantz Road Dublin, Ohio 43017 or thru their website
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
