|
|
Mary Myers
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Elizabeth Mossbarger Myers, 91, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at her home.
Mary was born in March of 1947 and married George William "Bill" Myers, Jr., who died August, 2012. Surviving are her daughters, Terressa Reep and Elizabeth Montgomery; grandchildren, Jenny Marie and David Lamp, and Charles "Chad" William and Megan Dennis; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Dennis and Paige Dennis; step-grandchildren, James and Amy Montgomery and Shawn and Bryan Gibson; and step-great-grandchildren, Bryce Montgomery and Addy Gibson; siblings, Samuel Mossbarger and wife Edna, Lynda Fisco and husband Benjamin, and sister Norma Jean Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Richard Mossbarger, Verna Seitz, Paul Mossbarger and Mildred Cochenour; and a son-in-law, Everett "Bud" Montgomery.
Mary was a 1945 graduate of Frankfort High School. She previously was employed by JC Penney's, Centrailia School, and Sears. She was a member of the Kingston Chapter of the Ohio Eastern Star and The Nathaniel Massie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mary dedicated her life to caring for her husband and children. She was the consummate homemaker, taking her tasks very seriously and performing to a level of excellence. Her passion was collecting recipes and cooking for family and friends. Bill and Mary enjoyed their garden and home on Orr Road for over 60 years. Thirty winters were spent in Tucson, AZ, where they had many friends and family members.
The family thanks Adena Hospice and Dr. John Seidensticker, Jane Archer, and the many aides that cared for Mary daily. We also want to thank the young women who devotedly cared for Mary, allowing her to remain in her home, especially, Lindsey Brown and Rachel Free.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Monday July 8, 2019, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Jason Link officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 11-1:00 Monday, July 8, 2019 at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 30, 2019