Mary Pearl Turner
Chillicothe - Mary Pearl Turner, 95, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord at 2:57 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born October 29, 1924, in Ross County, to the late Frank and Minnie Throckmorton Turner.
Surviving are a sister, Martha Turner; several nieces and nephews; and many friends including special friends, Evelyn and Esther Allison and Leonard and Rosella Roop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gleneva Bush, sister and brother-in-law Blanche and Wilbur Rickey, brother and sister-in-law, Frank "Sonny" and Geraldine Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Georgia Turner.
Mary was a devoted member of the Household of Faith Church in Massieville where she faithfully served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years, served as the church's pianist, and had also served in many other capacities over the years. She had attended biblical college in Florida.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Leonard Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 12 noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Household of Faith Church 552 Tabernacle Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019