1/
Mary R. Gallaugher
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary R. Gallaugher

Chillicothe - Mary R. Gallaugher, 94 of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Bickford of Bexley following an extended illness. She was born July 7, 1926 in Stratton, Ohio, the daughter of George and Suzanne (Korponae) Rohal. On Aug. 14, 1948 she married Donald O. Gallaugher who preceded her in death Sept. 26, 2001.

Surviving is her son, Michael D. (Lori) Gallaugher, Columbus; a granddaughter, Rachel (Seth) Wells; a great-granddaughter, Vivian Wells and a sister, Irene Funk. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Anne Town, and Elinore Cable.

Mary was a 1944 graduate of John Adams High School in Cleveland and a 1947 graduate of Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland. After she and her husband moved to Chillicothe, she was a Registered Nurse and retired from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in 1981. She was proud of being a 1978 graduate of Ohio University with BSN degree.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Mary was a volunteer at Adena Mansion and Gardens and Adena Medical Center and was a member of the Ross County Quilt Guild.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Patrice Fatig officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or the Hospice of Central Ohio.

The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved