Mary R. Gallaugher
Chillicothe - Mary R. Gallaugher, 94 of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Bickford of Bexley following an extended illness. She was born July 7, 1926 in Stratton, Ohio, the daughter of George and Suzanne (Korponae) Rohal. On Aug. 14, 1948 she married Donald O. Gallaugher who preceded her in death Sept. 26, 2001.
Surviving is her son, Michael D. (Lori) Gallaugher, Columbus; a granddaughter, Rachel (Seth) Wells; a great-granddaughter, Vivian Wells and a sister, Irene Funk. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Anne Town, and Elinore Cable.
Mary was a 1944 graduate of John Adams High School in Cleveland and a 1947 graduate of Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland. After she and her husband moved to Chillicothe, she was a Registered Nurse and retired from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in 1981. She was proud of being a 1978 graduate of Ohio University with BSN degree.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Mary was a volunteer at Adena Mansion and Gardens and Adena Medical Center and was a member of the Ross County Quilt Guild.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Patrice Fatig officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Hospice of Central Ohio
.
