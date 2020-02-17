|
|
Mary Ruth Barnhart Rodgers
Chillicothe - Mary Ruth Barnhart Rodgers, 99, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born October 30, 1920 in Ross County to the late Lee and Helen Cryder Barnhart. She was married to the late Charles Rodgers who preceded her in death August 14, 1997. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard L. Barnhart March 17, 2016.
Surviving are a niece, Jodi Barnhart and daughter, Jordan; a nephew, Rick (Annette) Barnhart and daughters, Erin (Tony) Autullo and Lindsey Barnhart; Charles West, of Chillicothe (husband of the late Barbara Rodgers (West) and cousins, Barbara Barnhart Wissler, of Chillicothe, Peter (Judy) Barnhart, of Worthington, Jim (Diane) Barnhart, of Nieceville, FL.
Mary Ruth retired from the Mead Corp., She attended Principia College and graduated from Purdue University where she was also employed. She was one of the 5 original charter members of the Chillicothe branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Private burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME two hours prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Historical Society, 49 W. Fifth St., Chillicothe, OH, AAUW Scholarship Fund, c/o of Mary Martin, 26 Woodbriar Dr., Chillicothe, OH 45601 or Adena Hospice 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020