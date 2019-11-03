|
|
Mary Ruth Riley
Chillicothe - Mary Ruth Riley, 91, of Chillicothe, died 1:25 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born December 2, 1927, in Jackson County, Ohio, to the late Herschel and Lula Cooper Faulkner. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil Riley, who died May 2, 1971.
Surviving are sons, Michael (Kathy) Benson, of Chillicothe and Mark A. Benson, of Chillicothe; a grandson, Matthew T. Benson, of Chillicothe; a step grandson, Seth "Ry" Ely, of Chicago; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law, Maxine and Ralph Davis and Geraldine and Jimmy Quillen; and an infant brother, Robert Dale Faulkner.
Mary was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She retired from the Chillicothe VA Medical Center where she had worked for 30 years. Mary was a volunteer at the Adena Regional Medical Center and the Ross County Board of Elections.
At 91, she still loved her Cincinnati Reds and loved talking baseball, especially pitching, and she also used to bowl and loved watching it on TV.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Joe Ziraldo and Kathleen Kisner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Waverly. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019