Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mary S. Mann Obituary
Mary S. Mann

Chillicothe - Mary S. Mann, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:50 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in National Church Residences following an extended illness.

She was born June 7, 1942, in Ross County to the late Earl and Rose Fornash Sullivan. On September 29, 1959, she married Russell Fisher who preceded her in death July 12, 1986. Later she married Ralph Mann who predeceased her.

Surviving are six children, Randy (Jenny) Fisher, Richard (Cindy) Fisher, Rusty (Melissa) Fisher, Rex (Pam) Fisher, and Rebecca (Orrin) Sprouse, all of Chillicothe; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Daryl Sullivan, of Chillicothe; sisters, Karen (Duayne) Detty, of Chillicothe, Dinah Smith, of Pigeon Forge, TN and Caryl (Bill) Price, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a son, Rodger Fisher; a brother and four sisters.

Mary was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

The family will receive friends at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 27, 2019
