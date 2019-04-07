|
|
Mary T. Perkins
Chillicothe - Mary T. Perkins, 70, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Ohio State University Hospital.
She was born July 29, 1948, in Chillicothe to the late Lonzie and Sina Estep.
Surviving a son, Roger D. Perkins, Jr.; a daughter, Toni R. (Forest) Henderson; grandchildren, Shawna (Bryan) Vandermark, Miracle Henderson; great-grandchildren, Connor Vandermark and Dustin Chaney Jr.; brothers, Raymond and John Estep, both of Chillicothe; sisters, Barbara Ray, of Chillicothe, Gloria Blanton, of Circleville and Northa (Robert) Perkins, of Bainbridge and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary A. Perkins; a brother, Theodore Estep and sisters, Lexie Wilder and Freda Sanders.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Chester Estep officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019