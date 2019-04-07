Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Perkins


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary T. Perkins Obituary
Mary T. Perkins

Chillicothe - Mary T. Perkins, 70, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Ohio State University Hospital.

She was born July 29, 1948, in Chillicothe to the late Lonzie and Sina Estep.

Surviving a son, Roger D. Perkins, Jr.; a daughter, Toni R. (Forest) Henderson; grandchildren, Shawna (Bryan) Vandermark, Miracle Henderson; great-grandchildren, Connor Vandermark and Dustin Chaney Jr.; brothers, Raymond and John Estep, both of Chillicothe; sisters, Barbara Ray, of Chillicothe, Gloria Blanton, of Circleville and Northa (Robert) Perkins, of Bainbridge and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary A. Perkins; a brother, Theodore Estep and sisters, Lexie Wilder and Freda Sanders.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Chester Estep officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now