MaryEllen Duda
Chillicothe - MaryEllen Duda, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 5, 1935, in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Rose (Martin) Spires. She retired as the personnel manager at J.C. Penny Co.. She and her husband, Homer would often spend their winters in Florida where MaryEllen was a member of the Garden Club. In addition, she was also a past member of the Chillicothe Rotary Club and the Chillicothe Altrusa Club. MaryEllen was a very talented artist who enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and cross stitching. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Rod) Gervais of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Rachel "Flint" Gervais of Kettering, brother, Marion (Bobette) Spires; sister, Cheryl (Bimbo) Norton; brothers-in-law, Paul Duda and Edwin Ruger; sister-in-law, Kathleen Duda; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, MaryEllen was preceded in death by her husband, Homer G. "Charles" Duda; brother, Romey Spires; sisters, Betty Weise, Patricia Ruger, and Joyce Exline; brother-in-law, Charles "Mick" Exline; and a nephew, Chuck Exline.
The family will receive friends at R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from noon until 1:00 p.m., where a funeral service celebrating MaryEllen's life will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m.. Burial will follow in Ridgewood Cemetery, Wellston.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 16, 2019