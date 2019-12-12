|
|
Matthew J. Schaeffer
Columbus - Matthew J. Schaeffer, 33, of Columbus, died 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus following an extended illness.
He was born November 19, 1986, in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Surviving are his father, John (Heather) Schaeffer, of Chillicothe; mother, Julie Bostick, of Columbus; brothers, Johnny Schaeffer, of Columbus, Michael (Ashley Hettinger) Schaeffer and Dylan Schaeffer, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Autumn Schaeffer, of Chillicothe; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael worked at the former LKQ in Columbus.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019