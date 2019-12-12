Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Schaeffer


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew J. Schaeffer Obituary
Matthew J. Schaeffer

Columbus - Matthew J. Schaeffer, 33, of Columbus, died 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus following an extended illness.

He was born November 19, 1986, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Surviving are his father, John (Heather) Schaeffer, of Chillicothe; mother, Julie Bostick, of Columbus; brothers, Johnny Schaeffer, of Columbus, Michael (Ashley Hettinger) Schaeffer and Dylan Schaeffer, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Autumn Schaeffer, of Chillicothe; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael worked at the former LKQ in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -